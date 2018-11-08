 Skip to Content
GOP Absorbs Losses, But Retains Control Of PA Legislature

/ WDAC
Greg Barton
November 08, 2018 05:42 am

HARRISBURG (AP) – Democrats made some inroads in both chambers of the Pennsylvania Legislature during this week’s election. The Republican majorities will remain in the state House and Senate, thanks in part to the large margins that Republicans had going into the balloting. But a Democrat wave in the Philadelphia suburbs helped flip at least 12 state House and four state Senate districts from red to blue. Five House and two Senate districts are still too close to call. All but one of those was most recently in Republican hands.

