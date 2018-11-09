November 10 Is “Marine Corps Day” In Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG – State senators approved a resolution recognizing Saturday, November 10th as “Marine Corps Day” in Pennsylvania. This marks the 243rd anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps. Sen. John Rafferty of Berks, Chester & Montgomery Counties, who sponsored the resolution, said the Marine Corps has played a key role in the liberation of many embattled areas throughout our nation’s history. Rafferty said the Marine Corps will always be symbolized by the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima. There are nearly 200,000 soldiers enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and roughly 40,000 in the Marine Reserves.