Audit Calls For Better SRBC Accountability Of Taxpayer Money

HARRISBURG – A state audit found that the Susquehanna River Basin Commission needs better accountability in spending public funds. The commission is charged with preserving water supply and quality, managing drought and flood conditions, and preserving water-related recreational opportunities. In addition to receiving significant taxpayer money, the fees charged by the commission ultimately impact the rates that many Pennsylvanians pay for municipal water and other services. PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said his audit found expenditures of over $1,000 on alcohol for meetings and over $14,000 on questionable costs. York County Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill said she was involved in requesting the audit and believes the results indicate a need for increased oversight. Adams County Rep. Dan Moul said the report clearly indicates the need for more oversight to prevent misuse of taxpayer dollars. You can read the complete audit of the Susquehanna River Basin Commission by CLICKING THIS LINK.