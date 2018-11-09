Commonwealth Flags At Half Staff After California Mass Shooting

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all Commonwealth flags on the Capitol Complex, at Commonwealth facilities, and throughout the state lowered to half-staff. The order was issued as a mark of respect for the 12 victims of mass shooting by a gunman in Thousand Oaks, California. All Commonwealth flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset tomorrow. Per an order from the White House, the U.S. Flag has also been ordered to fly at half-staff until sunset tomorrow. Meanwhile, the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team of chaplains are on the scene in Thousand Oaks to offer emotional and spiritual care to those impacted by the tragedy. The chaplains also comforted mourners following attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.