Homicide Charges Now In Lancaster County Shooting

PENN TOWNSHIP – A Lancaster County man now faces homicide charges after the man he shot died from his injuries. 23-year-old Shawn Bergman of Lititz was taken into police custody Tuesday afternoon in Manheim after a Monday night shooting in the 400 block of S. Main Street in Penn Township. A 19-year-old Warwick Township man died Wednesday night at a Philadelphia hospital. Bergman was also charged with stealing a 9 mm pistol from a relative. The pistol was believed used in the shooting. There were multiple witnesses to the shooting. One witness called 911 and accompanied police to the scene of the shooting.