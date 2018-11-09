 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW4:00 AM - 9:00 AMSONRISE
listen live
Home

Homicide Charges Now In Lancaster County Shooting

/ WDAC
Greg Barton
November 09, 2018 06:23 am

PENN TOWNSHIP – A Lancaster County man now faces homicide charges after the man he shot died from his injuries. 23-year-old Shawn Bergman of Lititz was taken into police custody Tuesday afternoon in Manheim after a Monday night shooting in the 400 block of S. Main Street in Penn Township. A 19-year-old Warwick Township man died Wednesday night at a Philadelphia hospital. Bergman was also charged with stealing a 9 mm pistol from a relative. The pistol was believed used in the shooting. There were multiple witnesses to the shooting. One witness called 911 and accompanied police to the scene of the shooting.

SHAWN BERGMAN

Comments are closed.

Latest

More