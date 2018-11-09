 Skip to Content
Minor Fire At Hershey’s Kisses Plant

Greg Barton
November 09, 2018 12:10 pm

HERSHEY (AP) – A small fire broke out at the chocolate factory that manufactures more than 70 million Hershey’s Kisses a day. Firefighters were called to the Hershey Company’s plant in Hershey for a minor fire this morning. A company spokesman says a short-circuit in a storage area heater activated a sprinkler system, which immediately put out the fire. He says workers were evacuated from a section of the plant out of caution. He says everyone is fine and no employees were ever at risk.

