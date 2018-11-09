Victims In Two Separate York County Crashes Identified

YORK COUNTY – York County officials identified the victims in two separate fatal accidents. Two people perished Wednesday night in a two vehicle crash in the 100 block of Yocumtown Road in Newberry Township. Police say 17-year-old Elijah Lehman of New Cumberland was traveling east at a high rate of speed when he entered the westbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Matthew Stahl of Goldsboro. Stahl died at the scene while Lehman died later at York Hospital. A female passenger in Stahl’s vehicle is in stable condition at an area hospital. Another crash occurred Thursday morning along northbound Interstate 83 between the Yocumtown and Valley Green exits. State Police say a tractor trailer struck the rear of a cargo van which was pushed into the rear of another rig. The van driver, 63-year-old Ronald Orendi of Mechanicsburg, was pronounced dead the scene.