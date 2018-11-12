Former Mayor Won’t Face Charges For Shooting Man In Pharmacy

LANCASTER – Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall will not face charges for firing at an armed man who tried to rob his pharmacy last month. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said in a statement that authorities “anticipate no charges against the store employee who fired upon the robber,” who was wounded. Documents filed by Lancaster Police say the 72-year-old Smithgall fired four times at 24-year-old Brandon Galette of Harrisburg after he and an unidentified man entered Smithgall’s Pharmacy in the 500 block of W. Lemon Street on October 23rd and repeatedly asked for oxycodone while brandishing a gun. Police say Galette wrestled with Smithgall over his gun, while several employees and a customer were in the store. Galette faces a number of charges, including robbery and aggravated assault. Smithgall was elected in 1997 and re-elected 2001.