Appeals Court Holding Off Decision On Lehigh County Seal

ALLENTOWN (AP) – A federal appeals court says the fate of a Pennsylvania county seal containing a cross symbol is on hold pending resolution of a similar case in Maryland. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in September on Lehigh County’s appeal of a federal judge’s order that the county remove the cross from its seal. The appeals court said it will hold off pending a U.S. Supreme Court decision on the constitutionality of cross-shaped war memorial outside the Prince George’s County Courthouse in Bladensburg, Maryland. County attorney Eric Baxter says the delay isn’t a surprise, given disagreement among courts around the country on how to determine whether religious symbols on public property constitute government endorsement of one religion over another.