Assault By Hospital Employee Leads To Arrest

LANCASTER – Authorities have charged a hospital employee after a sexual assault occurred on September 12th inside a patient care room at Lancaster General Hospital. Police arrested 30-year-old Shawn Moyer, a pulmonary therapist, at the hospital last week after detectives interviewed the victim and hospital staff. Moyer faces abuse of a care dependent person, indecent assault, and other charges. Moyer was later arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail. Anyone with any additional information on Moyer or possible similar incidents is asked to contact Det. Aaron Harnish at 717-735-3350 or harnisha@lancasterpolice.com