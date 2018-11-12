Burglary Suspects Sought In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are searching for two suspects involved in an October 13th burglary in the 100 block of E. King Street who were caught on surveillance cameras. The suspects made entry through a rear window to an apartment on an upper floor. The suspects took household items and electronics. They exited through the front door and out onto E. King Street. Pictures of the suspects can be seen below. Anyone with information on the case or who knows the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Lancaster Police Detective Hickey at 717-735-3344 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.