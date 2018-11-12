Fatal Fire In York County

YORK TOWNSHIP – Careless smoking is being blamed for a fire that claimed the life of a York County man. The York County Coroner’s office says 54-year-old Jeffrey Egger was pronounced dead late Saturday night at his home in the 400 block of Chancellor Road in York Township. The cause of death was ruled accidental from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Egger had lived alone. Chief Nate Tracey of the Goodwill Fire Company said that Egger had recently been discharged from a hospital, needed an oxygen tank to breathe, and was also a “heavy smoker.” He said there were no working fire alarms in the house and he believed the blaze had been burning for a half-hour before crews were dispatched.