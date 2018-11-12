Missing Elderly Man Located & Safe

LANCASTER – Some good news regarding an elderly missing and endangered man. State Police say 89-year-old Carl Dietterick has been located and is safe. He was last seen at 6 p.m. on November 10 at 537 Fifth Street in Nescopeck Borough in Luzerne County. Others thought he may have been headed to Cumberland or Lancaster Counties. Police did not say where Dieterrick was found.
