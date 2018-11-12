Missing/Endangered Man May Be Headed Here

LANCASTER – State Police are looking for a missing and endangered man who may be traveling to Cumberland or Lancaster Counties. 89-year-old Carl Dietterick is a white male, six foot two, 200 lbs., with white hair, brown eyes, wearing a gray jacket, gray or dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers. He was last seen at 6 p.m. on November 10 at 537 Fifth Street in Nescopeck Borough in Luzerne County. He is operating a red 2009 Ford Ranger bearing PA registration YAJ-6418. Anyone with information regarding Dietterick should contact police immediately by calling 911 or the PSP Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.