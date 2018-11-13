Suspicious Male Sought In Lancaster County

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspicious male who was running through yards and driveways during the early morning hours of October 20 in the 700 block of Ferndale Road in West Hempfield Township. Officers were unable to locate the suspect; however, a resident captured a video on home security of the male attempting to enter vehicles and structures in the same area at around 4 a.m. You can see pictures of the suspect below. To watch the video of the suspect, If you recognize the subject, contact West Hempfield Township Police at 717-285-5191. Residents are encouraged to make sure they keep their vehicles and homes locked and remove any valuables from vehicles if parked outside.