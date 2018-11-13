Celebrating American Education Week

HARRISBURG – This is American Education Week, an opportunity to celebrate public schools and recognize the valuable work of all those who contribute to children’s education. Rich Askey, a 32-year music teacher with Harrisburg School District, calls public schools cornerstones of the communities they serve, welcoming students of all backgrounds and abilities. He says the success of those schools depends on everyone who plays a part. Askey has had plenty of firsthand experience seeing what public education can do. He not only teaches, but works with arts organizations to bring performers and seminars into the schools. He notes that Pennsylvania also ranks well within the top ten states for the percentage of college students who complete a bachelors degree. The first observance of American Education Week occurred December 4-10, 1921. American Education Week is now always celebrated the week prior to the week of Thanksgiving.