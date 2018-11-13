Lancaster County Lawmaker Becomes PA House Majority Leader

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA House Republicans are turning to a six-term member from Lancaster County to serve as their majority leader during the legislative session that starts in January. The House Republican Caucus elected Rep. Bryan Cutler to the critical job that includes running floor debates. He replaces Rep. Dave Reed of Indiana County, who did not seek re-election. Republicans chose Rep. Kerry Benninghoff of Centre County to be House Majority Whip, the job held most recently by Cutler. They also re-elected Rep. Stan Saylor of York County to chair the powerful Appropriations Committee. The chamber’s presiding officer, speaker of the House, will be elected in January. Allegheny County Republican Rep. Mike Turzai is likely to retain that position. House Democrats will pick their leaders later today. PA Senate caucus elections are held tomorrow.