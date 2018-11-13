Auditor General Announces Money To Help Volunteer Firefighters Protect Communities Statewide

YORK –Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today said he has released $55.1 million to help volunteer firefighters’ relief associations provide training and equipment that saves lives and protects communities across the state. 70% of the monies he released will go to purchasing new equipment. The volunteer firefighters’ relief association funding comes from a 2 percent state tax on fire insurance premiums purchased by Pennsylvania residents from out-of-state casualty insurance companies. DePasquale also noted that PA has more volunteer fire companies than any other state in the U.S.