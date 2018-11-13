National Collection Week For Operation Christmas Child

BOONE, NC – Many are filling shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items for children around the world as part of Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse. Last year, they collected more than 8.8 million shoeboxes. Many children who receive shoebox gifts will also enroll in Operation Christmas Child’s 12-lesson discipleship program which teaches children about God’s amazing love and guides them through what it means to faithfully follow Jesus Christ. Since 2010, more than 14 million children have participated in the program. You can find out how to pack and what to pack in a shoebox by going to samaritanspurse.org/buildonline. Once your shoebox is complete, you will be able to drop them off at an area collection center during the 2018 National Collection Week, which runs now through November 19. Since 1993, more than 157 million Operation Christmas Child gift-filled shoeboxes have been distributed to children in more than 160 countries and territories. This is their 25th anniversary of outreach. For more information on Operation Christmas Child and to find area dropoff locations for your shoeboxes, click on the banner below.