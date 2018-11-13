Nurse Practitioner Week In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate adopted a resolution recognizing this week as “Nurse Practitioner Week” in Pennsylvania. The resolution is intended to increase public awareness of the important role that nurse practitioners play in providing vital health care services. Washington County Sen. Camera Bartolotta sponsored the resolution. There are approximately 11,600 nurse practitioners or advanced practice registered nurses providing care to patients of all ages in the Commonwealth. Twenty two states and the District of Columbia have implemented “full practice authority” for nurse practitioners.