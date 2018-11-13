Penn National Eyes Turnpike Site For 3rd Pennsylvania Casino

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Pennsylvania-based casino operator has given details about a mini-casino it’s planning on 36 acres of vacant land along the Pennsylvania Turnpike, a short drive from Reading. Penn National Gaming applied late last month with the state Gaming Control Board to build the 80,000 square-foot Hollywood Casino Morgantown, featuring 750 slot machines, 30 table games, and sports betting. Penn National owns Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course near Hershey and is seeking approval for another mini-casino in a former Sears store at the York Galleria mall.