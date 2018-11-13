Rohrerstown Elementary School Closed Due To Electrical Fire

ROHRERSTOWN – Students attending Rohrerstown Elementary School in Lancaster County’s Hempfield School District had the day off today due to an electrical issue in the building. Emergency personnel responded to the scene this morning. Rohrerstown Fire Company says they investigated an electrical fire in the building. Everyone inside was evacuated safely. No one was hurt. According to the district, the elementary school’s building supervisor noticed smoke in the mechanical room located at the back of the building. While there was no visible signs of a fire, 911 was called. The smoke was related to the main electrical feed at the building. PPL replaced cable from the exterior transformer into the mechanical room. The district said there was no damage to the building and they anticipate being able to open Rohrerstown Elementary tomorrow. All afternoon and evening activities today at Rohrerstown Elementary are canceled.

