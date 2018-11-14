Lancaster County Lawmaker Selected PA House Majority Leader

HARRISBURG – PA House Republicans are turning to a six-term member from Lancaster County to serve as their majority leader during the legislative session that starts in January. The GOP Caucus elected Rep. Bryan Cutler to the critical job that includes running floor debates.Cutler said he is honored to be elected, but realizes it comes with huge responsibilities. Cutler replaces Indiana County Rep. Dave Reed, who did not seek re-election. Republicans chose Centre County Rep. Kerry Benninghoff to be House Majority Whip, the job held most recently by Cutler. They also re-elected York County Rep. Stan Saylor to chair the powerful Appropriations Committee. The chamber’s presiding officer, Speaker of the House, will be elected in January. Allegheny County Rep. Mike Turzai is likely to retain that position.