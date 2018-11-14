Bill Introduced Providing Recovering Drug Addicts With A Next Step

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been introduced to help drug addicts seeking recovery. House Bill 2727 would establish a statewide program to ensure drug overdose survivors receive treatment after being released from the hospital. Under the bill, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs would work with the Health Department to establish procedures for placing overdose survivors in a detoxification facility. In addition, an Overdose Recovery Task Force would be created to develop “overdose stabilization and firm handoff centers” across the Commonwealth, and a grant program to fund them. Bill sponsor, Carbon County Rep. Doyle Heffley said he got the idea from Allentown’s Blue Guardian program, which offers life-saving assistance to overdose survivors in that region. Police officers, EMS personnel, and addiction treatment specialists have joined forces to address the addiction crisis. Heffley added that his legislation would forge the link in the continuum of care for people struggling with a substance abuse disorder. By announcing the bill now, the groundwork is laid for its consideration early in the 2019-20 session.