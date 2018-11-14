Death Investigation In Columbia

COLUMBIA – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a single vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Columbia man. On Monday around 10:40 p.m., police responded to an accident at the intersection of N. Third Street and Route 441 in Columbia. Officers arrived to find a vehicle into a traffic signal pole. The male occupant, 30-year-old James Smith, was deceased upon arrival of the officers. If anyone observed the incident or has any information, they are asked to contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.