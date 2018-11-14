 Skip to Content
Former Lancaster School District Employee Charged

/ WDAC
Greg Barton
November 14, 2018 06:23 am

LANCASTER – A former School District of Lancaster employee is facing sexual assault, corruption of minors, and other charges. Authorities say 25-year-old Javian Sanchez of Lancaster was employed as an Arts System Technician at the time and directly involved with students in the stage production class. The inappropriate incidents involved two female victims. Sanchez was taken into custody on Nov. 9th. He was later arraigned with bail set at $100,000. Sanchez posted bail and was not committed to Lancaster County Prison.

JAVIAN SANCHEZ

