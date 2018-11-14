Man Acquitted Of Father-In-Law’s Slaying Ordered Committed

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man was acquitted by reason of insanity in the shooting death of his elderly father-in-law last year. A Lancaster County judge ruled after a brief non-jury trial that 66-year-old Clifford Hafer of East Donegal Township was unable to distinguish right from wrong at the time. Prosecutors said he got a gun from his upstairs bedroom and shot 89-year-old John Teffeteller to death in April 2017 at Hafer’s home on S. River Street. A dog was also shot and killed. President Judge Dennis Reinaker ordered Hafer involuntarily committed, saying he “poses a clear and present danger” to himself and others. Reinaker said all of the people who evaluated the defendant “came to the same conclusion.”