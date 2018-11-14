Missing Lancaster County Woman Found Dead

FULTON TOWNSHIP – A Lancaster County woman has been found dead after she went missing from her home. State Police say neighbors and authorities had been searching for 74-year-old Elizabeth Stoltzfus after she went missing Tuesday morning from her home in Fulton Township. Search teams spent looking for the woman who had suffered from Alzheimers Disease. Her body was located this morning in a creek along Soapstone Hill Road. Police are investigating the incident and believe the death was accidental.