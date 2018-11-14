Voters Sue Pennsylvania Officials Over Absentee Ballot Rules

HARRISBURG (AP) – A lawsuit claims Pennsylvania sends out absentee ballots too late, preventing people from returning them in time. The lawsuit by the ACLU and nine voters was filed in Commonwealth Court against the governor, top elections officials, and state House and Senate leaders. The voters say they submitted absentee ballot applications as required by Oct. 30, but received ballots too late to meet the Nov. 2 deadline for submitting them. The lawsuit claims the absentee ballot system violates state constitutional rights to vote and to equal protection under the law. The voters want the rules declared unconstitutional and a new deadline established. Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says the lawsuit will be reviewed. An aide to the top-ranking Senate Republican leader says the suit has no validity.