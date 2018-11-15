Lancaster Salvation Army Prepares For Their Red Kettle Campaign

LANCASTER – The Salvation Army of Lancaster is gearing up for its Red Kettle Campaign Kickoff This year brings the beginning of a new tradition to the Red Kettle Kickoff in the form of an annual Honorary Red Kettle Campaign Chairperson. This new tradition will begin with the first Honorary Chairperson, Lancaster Barnstormers General Manager, Mike Reynolds. The Red Kettle Campaign is the largest annual fundraising event for the Army. The goal is $220,000. The Lancaster Salvation Army is preparing to serve over 6,000 individuals from the greater Lancaster area with food, toys, and winter wear. The Red Kettle Campaign will begin November 16 and end December 24.