Wintry Weather In The Forecast

STATE COLLEGE – Wintry weather is in the forecast with snow, sleet, and rain for our region. Meteorologist Joe Lundberg tells to expect 1-3 inches of snow and sleet accumulation in our region with more to the west and north. PennDOT says they are ready for what comes our way. Drivers should check travel conditions before leaving home or work, allow plenty of travel time, and drive according to conditions. The big concern is for ice that could build up on the roadways today. WDAC’s Winter Watch announcements can be heard around 15 & 45 minutes past the hour or online at wdac.com.