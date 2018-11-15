Future Ready PA Index Unveiled

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Education launched the Future Ready PA Index, a new, one-stop location for comprehensive information and data on student and school success. Deputy Secretary of Education, Matthew Stem says the tool was developed with input from thousands of stakeholders. The Index measures schools in three main categories: the academic performance of students; if student progress is on track; and whether students graduate ready for college or to start a career and succeed. It uses a dashboard approach to present school-level data and provides parents with a more comprehensive look at how Pennsylvania schools are educating all students. Find out more at futurereadypa.org.