LANCASTER – Tomorrow is the Extraordinary Give, Lancaster County’s Largest Day of Giving. The Extraordinary Give has raised more than $31 million for more than 500 organizations. Every dollar donated tomorrow will be stretched by a pool of cash and prizes from the Lancaster County Community Foundation, Rodgers & Associates, the High Foundation, and community sponsors. Go to www.ExtraGive.org for more information about the many organizations that are participating and to make a donation tomorrow.