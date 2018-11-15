Be Safe In Our Wintry Weather

STATE COLLEGE – Wintry weather is now upon us. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will fall upon the region, according to meteorologist Heather Zehr. She says expect 1-3 inches of snow and sleet accumulation. The weather today caused some schools to close while others dismissed early and canceled evening activities. Conditions will improve tomorrow. WDAC’s Winter Watch has a complete listing of weather related announcements at our website at wdac.com. With icy conditions around the region, please exercise extreme caution when driving and walking today.