 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW4:00 AM - 9:00 AMSONRISE
listen live
Home

Missing Solanco Woman Found Dead

/ WDAC
Greg Barton
November 15, 2018 06:32 am

FULTON TOWNSHIP – A Lancaster County woman was found dead after she went missing from her home. State Police say neighbors and authorities had been searching for 74-year-old Elizabeth Stoltzfus after she went missing Tuesday morning from her home in Fulton Township. Her body was located Wednesday morning in a creek along Soapstone Hill Road near her home. Officials ruled the death as accidental.

Comments are closed.

Latest

More