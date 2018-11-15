Missing Solanco Woman Found Dead

FULTON TOWNSHIP – A Lancaster County woman was found dead after she went missing from her home. State Police say neighbors and authorities had been searching for 74-year-old Elizabeth Stoltzfus after she went missing Tuesday morning from her home in Fulton Township. Her body was located Wednesday morning in a creek along Soapstone Hill Road near her home. Officials ruled the death as accidental.
