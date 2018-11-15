PA Senate Leadership To Return Intact

HARRISBURG (AP) – Leaders of the PA Senate are returning for another two-year session. Republican Sen. Joe Scarnati of Jefferson County was nominated to a seventh session as president pro tempore. For a third session, Republicans re-elected Sen. Jake Corman of Centre County as floor leader, while Democrats re-elected Sen. Jay Costa of Allegheny County as floor leader for a fifth session. Republicans lost at least four seats in Nov. 6’s election and hold a 28-20 advantage, with votes still being counted in two races that were too close to call.