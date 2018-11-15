Winter Storm Packs Snowy, Icy Punch

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pennsylvanians are dealing with their first taste of wintry weather this season, and the storm is bringing much more snow than predicted, making roads around the state icy and treacherous. Meteorologists are calling the storm “an over performer.” A mix of rain, sleet and snow fell across much of the state today. By 3 p.m., parts of Philadelphia had 5 inches; areas near Lancaster had as much as 7 inches. The freezing rain turned to ice on roads around the state, leading to a number of crashes and reports of cars sliding off roads. Highway speed limits continue to be lowered to 45 mph around much of the state.