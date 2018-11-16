 Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW4:00 PM - 6:00 PMJUBILEE
listen live
Home

Legislator Thankful For Passage Of Domestic Abuse Law

/ WDAC
Greg Barton
November 16, 2018 12:07 pm

HARRISBURG – A measure keeping firearms out of the hands of accused domestic abusers has been signed into law. Act 79 of 2018 requires abusers to relinquish their firearms within 24 hours of having a final protection from abuse order filed against them. At the bill signing ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, Delaware County Sen. Tom Killion praised those who lobbied lawmakers for the legislation. The law includes Sen. Killion’s language that bans Pennsylvania’s unsafe practice of allowing friends and family members of the abusers to store perpetrator’s guns and instead require sheriffs, attorneys, and licensed gun dealers to hold the firearms.

SEN. TOM KILLION

Comments are closed.

Latest

More