Helping The Needy in Harrisburg For Thanksgiving

HARRISBURG – Bethesda Mission’s Community Center in Harrisburg is involved in a special project again this year. Today from 4:00-5:30 p.m., about 20 children who attend the Community Center’s after-school program will be packing 600 Thanksgiving food bags to be distributed to those in need. Bethesda’s Executive Director Scott Dunwoody says the children and teens at the Community Center come from homes with significant challenges, and yet they are asked to pack food bags to help others whose challenges may be even greater. The contents of the bags were entirely donated by local churches, schools, and businesses and are intended to supply all the necessary ingredients for a hearty Thanksgiving meal for a family. The 600 bags, along with 600 turkeys, will be picked up for distribution by designated community partners on Monday, November 19.