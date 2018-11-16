Looking At PA Legislature Session Highlights

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s two-year legislative session is over, leaving behind new laws on topics such as sealing criminal records, state pensions, hazing, and casino gambling. The most high-profile debate ended inconclusively when Senate Republicans blocked a proposal supported by the state House and Gov. Tom Wolf to allow victims of child sexual abuse to sue perpetrators or institutions over claims that would otherwise be too old to pursue under current law. A proposal to tax Marcellus Shale natural gas drilling passed the Senate but stalled in the House, while the opioid crisis, school safety, and domestic violence became the subject of several new laws. The state has a politically divided government with a Democrat governor and Republican majorities in the Legislature. That won’t change when the new session starts in January.