Maryland’s Attorney General Appeals Redistricting Decision

SILVER SPRING, MD (AP) – Maryland’s attorney general is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review an order for state officials to draw up a new congressional redistricting plan that is not tainted by partisan gerrymandering. Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office filed its notice of appeal and asked for the redistricting case to remain on hold pending action by the Supreme Court. A Nov. 7 ruling by a panel of three federal judges orders the state to submit a new map by March 7.