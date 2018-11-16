Say Goodbye To The Snow

STATE COLLEGE – A storm system that dumped a half foot of snow and more across our region yesterday is now beginning to move away, and as it does, it will take any lingering snow with it. Conditions are forecast to improve as the day goes on and sunshine is to return. This morning, you’ll still want to allow for extra travel time, particularly on secondary and back roads. Main roads are in pretty good shape, but be alert for slick spots. Schools in our region are delaying the start of classes today. WDAC’s Winter Watch airs around 15 and 45 minutes past the hour. You can also find a complete list of weather related announcements at wdac.com.