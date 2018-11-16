Sentencing In Lancaster County Double Fatal Crash

LANCASTER – A Virginia man who was intoxicated when he crashed into a tow-emergency scene last year along Route 222, killing two men, was sentenced in Lancaster County Court. 31-year-old Anthony Caldwell will serve 6 to 12 years in prison for veering across a fog line into a tow-truck operator, 44-year-old Ralph Watrous, and 46-year-old Robert Buckwalter, the driver receiving the tow. Police determined Caldwell had a blood-alcohol content of .088 percent shortly after the Sept. 10, 2017, crash in West Earl Township, Lancaster County. He had been drinking at a friend’s house prior to driving. Caldwell recently pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide while DUI and related charges in an emotional sentencing hearing when relatives of both victims made statements. Caldwell apologized to the families.