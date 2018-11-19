 Skip to Content
Search For Shooting Suspect In Columbia

/ WDAC
Greg Barton
November 19, 2018 11:53 am

COLUMBIA – Authorities in Lancaster County are searching for a suspect who fired shots in the 300 block of S. Third Street in Columbia on Monday, October 22 at about 1:40 p.m. A witness stated that a man, who was about five foot five, around 140 lbs., wearing a black hoodie with the hood up and a bandanna on his face shot several times at a residence. The man was last seen running towards Lawrence Street. Some surveillance photos of the suspect can be seen below. If you recognize the suspect or have information pertaining to this shooting, contact Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.

