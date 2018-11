EPHRATA TOWNSHIP – An overturned box truck along southbound lanes of Route 222 in Ephrata Township, Lancaster County, caused traffic problems this morning. The accident happened around 5:20 a.m. when the truck carrying home goods lost control in the area of mile marker 41.4 and flipped on its side. The truck slid off the right shoulder. The driver was not injured. Crews with heavy equipment worked throughout the morning to clean up the scene. Ephrata Police are investigating.