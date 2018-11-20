Busy Thanksgiving Travel On The PA Turnpike

HARRISBURG – While there may be no place like home for Thanksgiving, if you are traveling by car, the PA Turnpike Commission is projecting that 3.7 million cars and trucks will travel the Turnpike during the six-day holiday period, beginning today and ending Sunday, Nov. 25. Now until 11 p.m. on Sunday, all lanes in each direction of the Turnpike will be open and available to accommodate heavier traffic volumes, except during possible emergencies. Today and tomorrow are projected to be the most heavily traveled days on the Turnpike with 750,000 vehicles expected both days. The periods of heaviest traffic volumes will be today from 3 until 8 p.m.; tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. State Police will be out during the holiday period to catch speeders and aggressive drivers.