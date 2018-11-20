Area Student Privacy Lawsuit Filed With U.S. Supreme Court

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center and Alliance Defending Freedom filed a petition for review before the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of six Boyertown Area School District students. Unbeknownst to students or parents, the district enacted an unwritten policy that allows students of one biological sex to access the locker room and restrooms of the opposite sex if they identify with that sex. Two of the student petitioners only learned of the policy when they were changing in a locker room and found a member of the opposite sex undressing next to them. When students went to their principal seeking relief, they were told to “tolerate” the situation and to make it “natural.” The lawsuit claims the policy is a violation of students’ fundamental right to bodily privacy and also claims the policy exposes the students to sexual harassment in violation of federal law. Attorneys filed the petition with the U.S. Supreme Court after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled against the students in July. They are seeking court action to reinstate the school’s prior and longstanding policy so that only biological girls use the girls’ facilities and only biological boys use the boys’ facilities. You can read the petition by CLICKING THIS LINK.