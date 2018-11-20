Practice Fire Safety In The Thanksgiving Kitchen

HARRISBURG – Some will be preparing their Thanksgiving turkey by deep-frying their bird with a turkey fryer. While a tasty alternative to the traditional oven roasting method, turkey fryers potentially pose significant risks to personal safety and property. Acting PA State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego says nearly 2,400 house fires occur nationwide on Thanksgiving, causing fatalities, injuries, and $19 million in property loss, with many due to deep frying accidents. He says read the turkey fryer’s manual thoroughly for proper set up and safety tips. Make sure the turkey is completely thawed before frying because hot oil and moisture do not mix. Don’t deep fry a turkey in your garage, on your porch or deck, or inside your home. Use it outside, away from trees, walls, fences, and other structures. He says even roasting your bird in the oven requires your attention. Visit BeFireSafePA.com for additional fire safety tips and the turkey fryer factsheet.