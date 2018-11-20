Another Cancer Battle For Joni

AGOURA HILLS, CA – Joni Eareckson Tada is battling another cancer diagnosis. She had a previous battle against stage 3 breast cancer 8 years ago. In 2010, she underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy treatment; and in 2015, she was declared cancer free. With her husband, Ken, at her side, Joni recently underwent tests on a small nodule which had developed over the site of her mastectomy. After biopsies, doctors discovered a small cancerous tumor within the nodule. Joni will undergo outpatient surgery to remove the cancer on Monday, November 26. Remember Joni and Ken Tada in your prayers. Pray that God will be glorified through this situation and that this new health challenge will become a platform for showcasing His grace and the giving of the Gospel. And pray that Joni’s surgeon shows great skill in surgery. You can get updates at joniandfriends.org. You can tune into the Joni and Friends radio program Monday through Friday at 5:15 p.m. here on WDAC.