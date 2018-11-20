Area Rescue Missions Gear Up For Thanksgiving

YORK/LANCASTER/HARRISBURG – Area rescue missions will hold Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need and desiring fellowship. Lancaster’s Water Street Mission will be serving Thanksgiving Day meals from noon until 6 p.m. at their location at 210 S. Prince Street. York’s LifePath Christian Ministries at 367 W. Market Street will serve a meal in their cafeteria. There will be a brief service at 10:30 a.m. followed by the meal from 11 until noon. Harrisburg’s Bethesda Mission will hold their Thanksgiving Day meal at the Men’s Shelter at 611 Reily Street from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. For those unable to come to the Mission due to age or health, deliveries are available upon request to residences within a five-mile radius of the Men’s Shelter. To schedule a delivery, call Bethesda Mission at 717-257-4442 by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 21st.